SEOK Library now offering Library of Things

The Southeast Oklahoma Library System (SEOLS) is pleased to announce its newest resource, The Library of Things.

The Library of Things is a collection of non-traditional library items that complement SEOLS mission to be a place where people can explore yesterday’s heritage, today’s information, and tomorrow’s dreams.

“This is an exciting addition that will connect patrons with non-traditional library items,” SEOLS Marketing Manager Eddie Gray said. “The Library of Things movement is a growing trend in public, academic and special libraries in many countries.”

Gray said the Library of Things will be located in several locations but items can be placed on hold and can be delivered to their library of choice for pickup. SEOLS provides service to seven counties through 16 libraries.

“You can place the hold through our website, our mobile app, or in person at their local library,” he added.

Items can be checked out such as a guitar, pasta maker, ice cream maker, label maker, crochet needles, an instapot, sound system, yard games and much more! To access the list of items go to www.seolibraries.com/gallery and click on “Library of Things.”

“You can “try it before you buy it” or if you just need to borrow for just one time,” Gray said. “Check it out for free with your library card.”

SEOLS Executive Director Michael Hull said The Library of Things is one great way for libraries to stay relevant and increase services by lending out more types of items.

“The idea is to lend things that people need, so they won’t have to buy them,” Hull said.

“A Library of Things helps to reduce consumption and waste while providing access to many items people may not be able to purchase.”

For more information contact SEOLS at 918-426-0456 or visit www.seolibraries.com.

