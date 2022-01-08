| logout
LeFlore County weather 1-8-2022
Warmer temperatures and a chance of showers are on the forecast for Saturday in LeFlore County.
The high will be 51 with a low of 46.
Friday’s high was 44, with a low of 33.
Sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:23 p.m.
Average temperatures for Jan. 8 are a high of 50, and a low of 39.
Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1927 and a low of -2 in 1942.
On Jan. 8, 2020, the high was 40 and the low was 30.