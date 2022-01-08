LeFlore County weather 1-8-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Please enter your email and we will send your username and password to you.

Warmer temperatures and a chance of showers are on the forecast for Saturday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 51 with a low of 46.

Friday’s high was 44, with a low of 33.

Sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:23 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 8 are a high of 50, and a low of 39.

Records for the date were a high of 82 in 1927 and a low of -2 in 1942.

On Jan. 8, 2020, the high was 40 and the low was 30.