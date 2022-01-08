Howe intern of the week 1-7-2022

If you’re a current subscriber, log in below. If you would like to subscribe, please click the subscribe tab above.

Mason Turner is this week’s Howe intern of the week.

He is a junior at Howe High School and has been interning in the science department for Leigh Cooper, science instructor.

Turner has been maintaining the lab and preparing experiments for Cooper. He has always had a passion to become a police officer. In order to begin his career, Turner plans to attend Carl Albert State College and eventually obtain his Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice.