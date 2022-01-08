County calendar of events 1-8-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events lists the upcoming events in the area.
Saturday
Funeral service for Kenneth Cosgrove
High school basketball: Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Whitesboro, Cameron at Webbers Falls Tournament; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Kennith Blair
Memorial service for Johnnie Girl Martin Goodson
School board meetings
High school basketball: Wister at Arkoma.
Tuesday
Services planned for Clark Nowlin
Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC
High school basketball: Arkoma at Okay; Hartshorne at Heavener; Panama at Quinton; Pocola at Wilburton; Spiro at Roland; Stigler at Talihina; Whitesboro at Smithville.
Wednesday
Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC
Thursday
Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’
Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North
High school basketball: Gans at Bokoshe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Howe at Wilburton; Red Oak at Whitesboro.
Friday
High school basketball: Arkoma at Gans; Heavener at Stigler; LeFlore at Quinton; Hartshorne at Pocola; Muldrow at Spiro; Talihina at Wilburton.