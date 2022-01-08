County calendar of events 1-8-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Saturday

Funeral service for Kenneth Cosgrove

High school basketball: Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Whitesboro, Cameron at Webbers Falls Tournament; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.

Monday

LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.

Funeral service for Kennith Blair

Memorial service for Johnnie Girl Martin Goodson

School board meetings

High school basketball: Wister at Arkoma.

Tuesday

Services planned for Clark Nowlin

Poteau School board forum

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC

High school basketball: Arkoma at Okay; Hartshorne at Heavener; Panama at Quinton; Pocola at Wilburton; Spiro at Roland; Stigler at Talihina; Whitesboro at Smithville.

Wednesday

Poteau Rotary Club meets noon at EOMC

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

High school basketball: Gans at Bokoshe; Cameron at Cave Springs; Howe at Wilburton; Red Oak at Whitesboro.

Friday

High school basketball: Arkoma at Gans; Heavener at Stigler; LeFlore at Quinton; Hartshorne at Pocola; Muldrow at Spiro; Talihina at Wilburton.