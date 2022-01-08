CASC partners with Cherokee Nation

POTEAU – Carl Albert State College has partnered with Cherokee Nation Career Services to offer an Associate of Applied Science in Child Development and a Certificate of Mastery in Child Development.

Completion of the Child Development programs with CASC prepares students for jobs such as Early Head Start, Head Start Teacher Assistant, Parent Educator, Family Support Professional, Child Care Facility Administrator, and state agency employee.

Subscribers can read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year.