Blair services are Monday

PANAMA – Funeral services for Kennith Gerald Blair, 69, of Panama are 10 a.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Pastor Dale Lowrimore officiating. Interment will follow at the Shady Point Cemetery.

He passed away Thursday in Tulsa, and was born June 9, 1952 in Shady Point to Odis and Gloe (Jones) Blair.

Survivors include his son Steven Blair and wife Jeanna; daughter, Stephanie Davis; grandchildren Tyler Arnold and wife Brittany, Austin Jones, Caden Davis, Dawson Blair and Hailey Blair; great granddaughter, Haisley Arnold and one on the way; sisters Loretta Urichison, Sharon Smith and Debbie Walls; and a brother, Rick Blair.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers LeRoy, Earl, Dean and James.

Pallbearers are Danny and Dennis James, Hicks Hoffman, James McGinnis, Tim Walls and Wes Tackett.

Visitation is Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.