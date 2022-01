Slightly warmer temperatures with clouds increasing into the night Friday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 43 degrees, with a low of 30 degrees.

Thursday’s high was 35, with a low of 18.

Sunrise for Friday is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:23 p.m.

