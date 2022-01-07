County calendar of events 1-7-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Friday

Funeral services for Goldie Fowler

High school basketball: Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Keota at Bokoshe; Pocola at Spiro; Whitesboro, Cameron at Webbers Falls Tournament; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.

Subscribers can read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE or leflorecountyjournal.com