County calendar of events 1-6-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Thursday

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Memorial service for Donald Duane Richards

Funeral services for Sada Harris

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Heavener City Council meets 6 p.m.

High school basketball: Poteau at Henryetta Tournament; Talihina at Kingston Tournament; Whitesboro, Cameron at Webbers Falls Tournament; LeFlore at Tushka Tournament.

