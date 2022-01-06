Agenda for Heavener Council 1-6-2022

The Heavener City Council will meet 6 p.m. Thursday for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.

Here is the agenda:

AGENDA

Approval of minutes from previous meeting.

Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.

Consider, discuss, and take action giving the City Clerk permission to begin writing checks out of the Street and Alley bank account.

Consider, discuss, and take action on accepting the contract for Emblem ARPA funds management.

Consider, discuss, and take action on the City of Heavener becoming a sponsor of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.

Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Ordinance # 760-21 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.

Consider, discuss, and take action on Resolution # 2021-011 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.

New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).

Department head reports

Treasurer’s report

City manager’s report

Trustee’s/chairman’s report