Agenda for Heavener Council 1-6-2022
The Heavener City Council will meet 6 p.m. Thursday for a regularly scheduled meeting at the Heavener City Hall at 103 East Avenue B.
Here is the agenda:
- Approval of minutes from previous meeting.
- Approval of purchase orders presented for payment.
- Consider, discuss, and take action giving the City Clerk permission to begin writing checks out of the Street and Alley bank account.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on accepting the contract for Emblem ARPA funds management.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on the City of Heavener becoming a sponsor of the Poteau Chamber of Commerce.
- Consider, discuss, and take action to approve Ordinance # 760-21 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.
- Consider, discuss, and take action on Resolution # 2021-011 for the yearly codification of the Heavener Code of Ordinances.
- New Business / Public Comments (the public will be recognized by the Mayor from a sign-in sheet, where each citizen wishing to address the city commission, shall sign their name and the request or purpose for being recognized).
- Department head reports
- Treasurer’s report
- City manager’s report
- Trustee’s/chairman’s report
- Adjourn