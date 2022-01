WILBURTON – Heavener and Wilburton split a pair of Black Diamond Conference games here Tuesday.

The Lady Wolves won the opener 67-17, before the Diggers salvaged the split in the second game, 42-30.

Heavener is back home Tuesday to host Hartshorne.

