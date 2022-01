POTEAU – John Phillip Floyd, 73, passed away Dec. 31, 2021, and was born Aug. 28, 1948 to Linda Frances (Jones) and Sherman Phillip Floyd.

Services are pending, under the direction of Evans & Miller Funeral Home.

Surviving family members are his mother, Linda of Oklahoma City; and brother, Bob of Norman.

He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman Floyd, and sister, Toni Thompson.