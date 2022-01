Funeral services for Sada Lou Harris, 77, of Poteau are 2 p.m. Thursday at the Oakland Cemetery Pavilion in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating.

She passed away Sunday in Poteau, and was born Oct. 17, 1944 in Poteau to Jack and Ortha Mae (Cagle) Brasher.

