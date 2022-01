SHADY POINT – Goldie Irene Fowler, 80, of Shady Point passed away Monday in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Aug. 26, 1941 to Marvin and Lillie (Lovell) Weaver.

Services are 2 p.m. Friday at the Shady Point Cemetery Pavilion with Jerry Williams officiating.

