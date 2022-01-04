Obituary for Donald Richards

Donald Duane Richards, 43, of Heavener was born Dec. 27, 1978 in Fort Smith, Arkansas to Donald Ray and Becky (Williams) Richards and passed away Dec. 31, 2021 in Heavener.

Memorial service is 1 p.m. Thursday at Family Praise & Worship Church with Brother Don Benefield officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Donald was a life-long resident of the area, a patient care assistant for Kibois, a 1998 graduate of Heavener High School, and a member of Family Praise and Worship Church. He loved being outdoors, fishing, and playing video games with family.

Surviving family members are his wife Amanda Richards of the home; his father

Donald Ray Richards of Heavener and Jackie Jones of Marlow; his mother Becky Woodral and husband Vernon of Wister; one son Corbin Richards and wife Lisa of Heavener; one daughter,

Kayla Richards, of Heavener; one granddaughter Wynona Richards of Heavener; three sisters

Ashley Whitmore and husband Willy of Wister, Jaime Aguilar and husband Gabe of Hodgen, and Courtney Richards of Hot Springs, Arkansas; one brother, Vernon Woodral, of Wister; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his second wife, Rebecca Richards; his grandparents Etoyle and Bill Richards; a brother, Benton Woodral; an uncle Billy Joe Richards; and his grandmother Leona Williams.

Honorary pallbearers are Mark Dehart, Patti (Woodral) Reile, Roni Robinson and Ricky Farmer.

