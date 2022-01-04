Obit for Lillie Tolbert

Lillie Bell (McCamish) Yandell-Tolbert, 93, of Heavener was born April 29, 1928, in Blackfork, Arkansas, the seventh and last surviving child of Jack and Augusta (Janway) McCamish. She left this life from her home Jan. 2, 2022.

Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Lovings Baptist Church with Brother David Billy and Brother David Hardin officiating. Burial will follow in Hontubby Cemetery under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

She lived her early years in the Hontubby Community and was baptized as a young girl in the “baptizing hole” of Hontubby Creek. In early adulthood, she became a member of Lovings Baptist Church. With other church members, she helped to build the current structure. She loved and felt loved by her church family.

Lillie lived her last 75 years on the east bank of Lovings Creek at the base of Walker Mountain, a home she described, “This old creek and mountain were a gift from God in raising you kids.” With unlimited love and sometimes a dose of peach tree tea, she attempted to instill in those kids moral values and her intense love of family.

In addition to family, her interests included attending church, gardening, canning, cooking, and sewing. But it was attending yard sales and fishing with her beloved sister Elizabeth that gave her most pleasure. From a covered wagon to today’s technology, Lillie’s story — to be continued…

She leaves a legacy of love in her children two daughters and three sonsLinda Rainbolt of Checotah, Ronnie Yandell and wife Elaine of Heavener, Patsy Lyons and husband Dallas of Heavener, Paul Yandell and wife Helen of Heavener and Donny Yandell of Heavener; her grandchildren Carman Rainbolt and wife Laura, Lesley Rainbolt-Nix and husband Cody, Rochelle Watts and husband Joey, Melinda McGee and husband Sam, Bobby Terry, Amanda Terry-Fowler, Jamie Terry and wife Sonya, Kevin Yandell and wife Bobbi, Michael Yandell and wife Mandi, Aubrey Yandell-Pinder and husband Tommy, Jared Yandell and wife Megan, and Rod Manley, Sr.; 34 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; her special brother-in-law Charles Yandell; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and host of friends

Lillie was preceded in death by her parents Jack and August (Janway) McCamish; her siblings Bill, Baxter, Opal (Hardin), Dora (Baker/Reed), Dink, Sherman, Leslie, Elizabeth (Davis/Freeman/Goodier), and Jackie; the father of her children Bob Yandell; her husband Kenneth Tolbert; her beloved daughter-in-law Pam Yandell; her much-loved sons-in-law Bud Terry and Jim Rainbolt.

Pallbearers are her grandsons Carman Rainbolt, Bobby Terry, Jamie Terry, Kevin Yandell, Michael Yandell, Jared Yandell and, Rod Manley, Jr. Honorary pallbearers are Bo Shupert, Ray Luman, Darrell Shipman and David Long.

Viewing is from noon until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until noon, Wednesday. The family will visit with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Lillie’s honor to Gideon Bibles.

To sign Lillie’s online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.