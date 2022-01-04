Man shot and dies in Bokoshe

A 49-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in Bokoshe and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

Bokoshe police and the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting on Missouri Street at 11 p.m., according to the OSBI.

The dead man was identified as Ken Cosgrove.

