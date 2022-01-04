Heavener wins two against Poteau

By CRAIG HALL

Heavener’s boys scored nine straight points late in the game to defeat Poteau, 43-40, and complete a sweep of Monday night’s games,

The Lady Wolves won the earlier game, 51-30.

Heavener is back in action Tuesday at Wilburton. Poteau play in the Henryetta Tournament Thursday. The Lady Pirates play Haskell and the Pirates go against Beggs.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE or in this week’s Ledger. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.