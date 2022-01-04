County calendar of events 1-4-2022

The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.

Tuesday

Funeral service for Jeannie Potts

PVIA meeting 6 p.m. at Poteau City Hall

High school basketball: Heavener at Wilburton; Howe at Panama; Talihina at Pocola; Stilwell at Spiro; Cameron at Keota; LeFlore at McCurtain.

Poteau Evening Lions Club meet 6 p.m. CASC,

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year