CASC recognized for 5 top programs

POTEAU – Intelligent.com, a resource for online/on-campus program rankings and higher education planning, has included Carl Albert State College to its list of programs assessed for 2022. The research identifies programs in the nation based on flexibility, faculty, course strength, cost, and reputation.

Intelligent.com implemented a unique methodology that ranks each program on a scale from 0 to 100 across five categories. The scoring system compares each university according to program strength, student readiness, return on investment, cost, and student engagement. Researchers compared 704 programs from 2,900 universities and colleges across the United States.

