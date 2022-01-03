Ledger blog 1-3-2022

By CRAIG HALL

Hello this is the Ledger/LCJ blog for today with the latest news, sports and more.

This is Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. This is the third day of 2022. There are 362 days left in the year.

The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting 9 a.m. Monday in the office of the board of county commissioners.

The Poteau Industrial Authority, Public Works Authority and City Council will meet in regular business meetings 7 p.m. Monday at the Poteau City Hall at 111 Peters Street.

The the Dallas Mavericks won 95-86 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, back after three games in the health and safety protocols, had 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for his first triple-double. He is the youngest NBA player to have a triple-double at 19 years, 2 months, 23 days.

The Thunder visit Minnesota Wednesday.

Clear skies and warmer temperatures are forecast for Monday in LeFlore County.

The high will be 45 degrees, with a low of 23 degrees.

Sunday’s high was 30, with a low of 17.

Sunrise Monday is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:19 p.m.

Average temperatures for Jan. 3 are a high of 50, and a low of 29.

Records for the date were a high of 74 in 1955. The record low was 7 in 1928.

One year ago, the high was 57 and the low was 30.

Funeral service for Charles Lile Sr. are 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with Brother David Hardin and Brother Joey Bottoms officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, with military honors by the Tinker AFB Honor Guard, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Chelsey Sizemore funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron

Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.

High school basketball: Poteau at Heavener,

On this date in history, in 1990, ousted Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega surrendered to U.S. forces, 10 days after taking refuge in the Vatican’s diplomatic mission.

In 1777, Gen. George Washington’s army routed the British in the Battle of Princeton, New Jersey.

In 1861, more than two weeks before Georgia seceded from the Union, the state militia seized Fort Pulaski at the order of Gov. Joseph E. Brown.

In 1959, Alaska became the 49th state as President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed a proclamation.

In 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower announced the United States was formally terminating diplomatic and consular relations with Cuba.

In 1967, Jack Ruby, the man who shot and killed Lee Harvey Oswald, the accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, died in a Dallas hospital.

In 1977, Apple Computer was incorporated in Cupertino, California, by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Mike Markkula (MAHR’-kuh-luh) Jr.

In 2007, Gerald R. Ford was laid to rest on the grounds of his presidential museum in Grand Rapids, Michigan, during a ceremony watched by thousands of onlookers.

In 2008, Illinois Sen. Barack Obama won Democratic caucuses in Iowa, while Mike Huckabee won the Republican caucuses.

In 2013, students from Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, reconvened at a different building in the town of Monroe about three weeks after the massacre that had claimed the lives of 20 first-graders and six educators.

