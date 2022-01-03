| logout
County calendar of events 1-3-2022
The LeFlore County calendar of events. It lists the upcoming events in the area. This is a free service, so if you or your group have an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar.
Monday
LeFlore County commissioners meet 9 a.m.
Funeral service for Charles Lile Sr.
Chelsey Sizemore funeral services
Heavener Lions Club meets 5 p.m. at Simple Simon’s.
High school basketball: Poteau at Heavener
City of Poteau meetings.
