Ledger/LCJ blog 1-2-2021

Hello this is the Ledger/LCJ blog for today with the latest news, sports and more.

Today is Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022. This is the second day of 2022. There are 363 days left in the year.

A Colorado official says nearly 1,000 homes and other structures were destroyed, hundreds more were damaged, and three people are missing after a wildfire charred numerous neighborhoods in a suburban area at the base of the Rocky Mountains.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle also said Saturday that investigators are still trying to find the cause of the wind-whipped blaze that erupted Thursday and blackened entire neighborhoods in the area located between Denver and Boulder.

In sports, Oklahoma State pulled off the biggest comeback in Fiesta Bowl history, overcoming a 21-point deficit to beat No. 5 Notre Dame 37-35 on Saturday.

Elijah Harkless sank a go-ahead jumper with 35 seconds remaining, and scored 21 points to spark Oklahoma to a 71-69 victory over Kansas State in a Big 12 Conference opener on Saturday night.

In weather, some clouds early Sunday morning, clearing away to have a cold and clear afternoon in LeFlore County.

The high will be 29 degrees, with a low of 16 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 58 with a low of 19. A total of .17 inches of rain was recorded.

Sunrise is 7:27 a.m. Sunset is 5:18 p.m.

On this date in history, in 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.

In 1788, Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

In 1811, Sen. Timothy Pickering, a Federalist from Massachusetts, became the first member of the U.S. Senate to be censured after he’d improperly revealed the contents of an executive document.

In 1929, the United States and Canada reached agreement on joint action to preserve Niagara Falls.

In 1942, the Philippine capital of Manila was captured by Japanese forces during World War II.

In 1974, President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)

In 2007, the state funeral for former President Gerald R. Ford began with an elaborate service at Washington National Cathedral, then moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

In 1967, Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.

We ask you to please check out today’s newsletter at heavenerledger.substack.com. If you like it, subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year. If you don’t care for it, let me know and we will try to make it better.

Also, please share this with anybody you think might be interested.

If you or your business want to sponsor one of our sections, email craig@heavenerledger.com if you want to get started.

We ask for your help to increase the number of subscribers for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.heavenerledger.com. Cost per month is less than a meal at any restaurant.

Your support of a locally owned and operated business is very important and appreciated.

To sponsor the Ledger/LCJ podcast or blog, email craig@heavenerledger.com.