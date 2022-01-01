LeFlore County weather 1-1-2022

The big cooldown will occur during the middle afternoon New Year’s Day after above average temperatures since Dec. 22. A flood watch is in effect through noon.

The high is expected to be 59 degrees, then drop to 16 degrees, a drop of 43 degrees in a single day.

A steading rain is expected for the morning before the temperatures start dropping between 3 and 4.

Friday’s high was 70, with a low of 58.

Sunrise is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:18 p.m.

