Ledger/LCJ blog 1-1-2022

Hello this is the Ledger/LCJ blog for today with the latest news, sports and more.

Today is Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. This is the first day of 2021. There are 364 days left in the year.

Happy New Year to all of you. Stay safe, warm and dry. You can listed to today’s podcast HERE.

Please support the Ledger and subscribe to our newsletter HERE for only $5 per month and get our daily newsletter with the best news, sports and more in LeFlore County.

A fire in Colorado is estimated to have destroyed 500 homes. Fortunately, nobody has been reported as dying in the blaze.

Georgia and Alabama advanced to the CFP National Championship game Jan. 10 with wins in the semifinals Friday.

Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating No. 2 Michigan 34-11.

With Brian Robertson Jr., the fifth-year senior and first-year featured back, running for a career-high 204 yards and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young throwing three touchdown passes, Alabama earned the chance to play for yet another national title with a 27-6 victory over Cincinnati on Friday in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returned from a one-game absence to score 23 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat a depleted New York Knicks team 95-80 on Friday night.

The big cooldown will occur during the middle afternoon New Year’s Day after above average temperatures since Dec. 22. A flood watch is in effect through noon.

The high is expected to be 59 degrees, then drop to 16 degrees, a drop of 43 degrees in a single day.

A steady rain is expected for the morning before the temperatures start dropping between 3 and 4.

Friday’s high was 70, with a low of 58.

Sunrise is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:18 p.m.

On this date in history, in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, declaring that slaves in rebel states shall be “forever free.”

In 1942, the Rose Bowl was played in Durham, North Carolina, because of security concerns in the wake of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor; Oregon State defeated Duke, 20-16.

In 1953, country singer Hank Williams Sr., 29, was discovered dead in the back seat of his car during a stop in Oak Hill, West Virginia, while he was being driven to a concert date in Canton, Ohio.

In 1954, NBC broadcast the first coast-to-coast color TV program as it presented live coverage of the Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California.

In 1959, Fidel Castro and his revolutionaries overthrew Cuban leader Fulgencio Batista, who fled to the Dominican Republic.

In 1985, the music cable channel VH-1 made its debut with a video of Marvin Gaye performing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And one year ago, Top-ranked Alabama beat Notre Dame 31-14 in the Rose Bowl, and No. 3 Ohio State beat Clemson 49-28 to reach the national championship game.

We ask you to please check out today’s newsletter at heavenerledger.substack.com. If you like it, subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year. If you don’t care for it, let me know and we will try to make it better.

Also, please share this with anybody you think might be interested.

If you or your business want to sponsor one of our sections, email craig@heavenerledger.com if you want to get started.

We need your help to increase our subscribers. We would like to have 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.heavenerledger.com. Cost per month is less than a meal at any restaurant.

Your support of a locally owned and operated business is very important and appreciated.

To sponsor the Ledger/LCJ podcast or blog, email craig@heavenerledger.com.