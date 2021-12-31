Strong cold front to bring storms, snow

A strong cold front is expected to move into eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas by later Saturday.

Strong to severe storms will be possible Friday night and Saturday morning, mainly across southeast Oklahoma into west central Arkansas. Damaging wind gusts could occur with the strongest storms. An isolated tornado is possible. Higher potential is expected to be along and south of a line from Antlers to Fort Smith to Ozark.

Temperatures will start falling during the morning and early afternoon farther south and east. Temperatures will continue to fall through Sunday morning with most locations seeing temperatures in the teens. Dangerous wind chills around 5 below zero to five above zero are expected late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

