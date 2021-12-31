Obituary for Charles Lile Sr.

Charles Milton Lile, Sr., 80, of Heavener was born March 3, 1941 in Heavener to Samuel Glenn and Bessie Beatrice (Lewis) Lile. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday in Heavener. He was surrounded by family.

Funeral services are 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener, Oklahoma with Brother David Hardin and Brother Joey Bottoms officiating. Burial will follow in Heavener Memorial Park, with military honors by the Tinker AFB Honor Guard, under the direction of Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home of Heavener.

Charles was a longtime resident of the area and a member of the Trinity Baptist Church. He was a retired rancher and also retired from the Wortz Cracker Company. Charles was a veteran in the U.S. Air Force, where he served for 21 years working as a jet engine mechanic. He worked in maintenance at Wortz Cracker Co. Charles was an ordained Deacon and taught Sunday School for many years. He will be dearly missed by many who loved and knew him.

Survivors are one daughter, Cynthia A. Clubb; one son Charles M. Lile, Jr. and wife Whrenetta;

one brother Bing Lile and wife Debbie; four grandchildren Rebekah Clubb, Jeremiah Clubb and wife Grayce, Melissa Clubb, and Brian Lile and wife Ingrid; his long-time companion, Loretta Yandell; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loved ones and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nellie Faye Lile; and three brothers Bobby, Sammy and Norris Lile.

Viewing is from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.at the funeral home.

To sign Charles’ online guestbook please visit www.dowdenrobertsfuneralhome.com.