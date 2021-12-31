| logout
LeFlore County weather forecast 12-31-2021
Occasional rain showers through the afternoon Friday, before showers and thunderstorms arrive later, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms. There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation.
A flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday at noon.
Thursday’s high was 67, with a low of 44.
Sunrise Friday at 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:17 p.m.
Sponsor our weather forecast. Email craig@heavenerledger.com for more information.
Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.