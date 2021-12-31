LeFlore County weather forecast 12-31-2021

Occasional rain showers through the afternoon Friday, before showers and thunderstorms arrive later, with the possibility of severe thunderstorms. There is a 100 percent chance of precipitation.

A flash flood watch is in effect through Saturday at noon.

Thursday’s high was 67, with a low of 44.

Sunrise Friday at 7:26 a.m. Sunset is 5:17 p.m.

