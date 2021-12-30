LeFlore County weather 12-30-2021

A dense fog warning Is in effect for Thursday morning with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and into the evening hours.

The high will be 67 degrees, with a low of 52 degrees.

Wednesday’s high was 57 with a low of 43. The area received .18 inches of rain, increasing the monthly total to 3.51 inches. Average rainfall for December is 3.56 inches.

Sunrise Thursday is at 7:26 a.m. Sunset is at 5:16 p.m.