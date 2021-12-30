County teams win again

The Howe girls and Pocola boys both won games Wednesday in holiday tournaments.

Howe’s girls defeated Seiling, 49-48, while Pocola handled Waldron, 51-44.

The Lady Lions won the consolation trophy as Shiloh Fletcher hit the winning basket at the buzzer. Howe, 9-3, was led by Kalan Nye with 19 points and Raelyn Delt added 10.

Howe visits Panama Jan. 4.

Pocola plays Hackett Thursday in the finals of the Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield.

