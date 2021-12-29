Strong cold front coming Saturday

The National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a special weather statement early Wednesday morning.

Much colder air is expected this weekend. A strong cold front is expected to move into the area by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to begin falling late in the morning.

While there remains uncertainty, there is some chances of light wintry precipitation, the main focus is the temperature change. All pets, faucets and plants should be taken care of before the cold front arrives.

