Services planned for Chelsey Sizemore

CAMERON – Chelsey Brooke Sizemore, 26, of Cameron passed away Dec. 28, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Jan. 19, 1995 in Poteau.

Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Evans Chapel of Memories, Poteau. Burial will follow at Greenhill Cemetery in Cameron.

Visitation is Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m.

If you enjoy the Ledger or LCJ, please subscribe to our newsletter HERE for only $5 per month and get our daily newsletter with the best news, sports and more in LeFlore County.