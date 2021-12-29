Local fishing report 12-29-2021

Wister: December 24. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. For current elevation conditions go to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/WIST.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits in brush structure, channels, main lake, points, standing timber. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms in brush structure, channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, small lures in brush structure, channels, points, standing timber, and cedar brush. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

