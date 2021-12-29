| logout
LeFlore County weather 12-29-2021
Rain showers are expected this morning and into Wednesday afternoon in LeFlore County.
The high will be 65 degrees with a low of 40 degrees.
Tuesday’s high was 74, with a low of 40.
Sunrise Wednesday is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is at 5:16 p.m.
See the special weather statement issued HERE
