Ledger/LCJ blog 12-29-2021

Hello this is the Ledger/LCJ blogt for 12-28-2021 on the latest news, sports and more.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. This is the 363rd day of 2021. There are two days left in the year.

Just a little FYI, but we have a new video camera that will allow us to stream games and events without dragging along a laptop. We hope to use it for the first time Monday night when Heavener hosts Poteau. We also plan to resume streaming city council meetings, school board meetings and softball and baseball games.

In news, the National Weather Service in Tulsa issued a special weather statement early Wednesday morning.

Much colder air is expected this weekend. A strong cold front is expected to move into the area by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to begin falling late in the morning.

Both LeFlore County basketball teams in action Tuesday won their games.

Howe defeated Booker T. Washington, 53-37, to advance to the fifth-place game in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa at noon Wednesday.

Pocola’s boys routed Booneville, Arkansas, 85-50, in the Bill Frye Classic at Mansfield, Arkansas.

The Sacramento Kings held off the Oklahoma City Thunder 117-111 on Tuesday night.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points for the Thunder.

Earlier in the day, Oklahoma City coach Mark Daigneault, rookie Josh Giddey and forward Derrick Favors entered the health and safety protocols. Assistant coach Mike Wilks ran the team in Daigneault’s absence.

The Thunder are back in action Wednesday when they play the Suns in Phoenix on Wednesday.

No. 14 Oklahoma (10-2) takes on. No. 15 Oregon (10-3) 8:15 p.m. Wednesday night in the Alamo Bowl.

Both teams will have interim coaches. The Sooners have former coach Bob Stoops on the sideline after Lincoln Riley’s departure for Southern California.

Oregon offensive assistant Bryan McClendon will be the interim coach for the Ducks after Mario Cristobal left for Miami.

John Madden, the Hall of Fame coach turned broadcaster, died Tuesday morning, the league said. He was 85.

The NFL said he died unexpectedly and did not detail a cause.

In weather, rain showers are possible this morning and into Wednesday afternoon in LeFlore County.

The high will be 65 degrees with a low of 40 degrees.

Tuesday’s high was 74, with a low of 40.

Sunrise Wednesday is 7:26 a.m. Sunset is at 5:16 p.m.

In the county calendar for Wednesday,

Funeral services for Auther Vise are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery in Wister.

High school basketball: Howe girls at TOC in Tulsa; Pocola boys at Bill Frye Invitational in Mansfield.

Funeral services for Ila Katherine Adkins, 70, of Poteau are 10 a.m. Thursday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial follows at the Hodgen Cemetery.

She passed away Saturday in Weleetka, and was born Feb. 26, 1951 in Arkoma

Memorial services for Lynn Atkins, 69, will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the First Assembly of God Church in Bokoshe, with Reverends Doyle Martin and Lynn Bullard officiating.

He was born Aug. 1, 1952 in Valdosta, Georgia to Leamon L. and Earnestine Marie (Miller) Atkins and passed away Dec. 27, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Bruno Neves, 44, of Republic, Missouri passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at the home of his father-in-law in Heavener.

He was the husband of Madison (Culpepper) Neves. Services will be held in Missouri.

On this date in history, in 1940, during World War II, Germany dropped incendiary bombs on London, setting off what came to be known as “The Second Great Fire of London.”

In 1845, Texas was admitted as the 28th state.

In 1890, the Wounded Knee massacre took place in South Dakota as an estimated 300 Sioux Indians were killed by U.S. troops sent to disarm them.

In 1972, Eastern Air Lines Flight 401, a Lockheed L-1011 Tristar, crashed into the Florida Everglades near Miami International Airport, killing 101 of the 176 people aboard.

In 2006, word reached the United States of the execution of former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein

In 2007, the New England Patriots ended their regular season with a remarkable 16-0 record following a 38-35 comeback victory over the New York Giants. (New England became the first NFL team since the 1972 Dolphins to win every game on the schedule.)

