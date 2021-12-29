Death notice for Carole Mize

POTEAU – Carole Joan Mize, 79, of Poteau was born Sept. 20, 1942 in Oceanside, California to Barbara (Bessire) Gildersleeve and James Wiegand. She passed away Dec. 28, 2021 in Poteau.

Memorial graveside services will be held at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Poteau, under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.