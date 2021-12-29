County teams capture tournament wins

Both LeFlore County basketball teams in action Tuesday won their games.

Howe defeated Booker T. Washington, 53-37, to advance to the fifth-place game in the Tournament of Champions in Tulsa at noon Wednesday.

Raelyn Delt and Shiloh Fletcher both scored 12 points for the Lady Lions.

Pocola’s boys routed Booneville, Arkansas, 85-50, in the Bill Frye Classic at Mansfield, Arkansas.

The Indians play again Wednesday.

