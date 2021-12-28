Norman beats Howe in TOC opener

TULSA – Howe’s girls lost their opening-round game to Norman in the Tournament of Champions quarterfinal Monday, 63-41.

Howe is back in action Tuesday at noon against Tulsa Washington, which took Classen’s place in the tournament because of coronavirus issues.

