LeFlore County weather 12-28-2021

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning Tuesday in LeFlore County, with partly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 46 mph possible.

The high will be 73 degrees, with a low of 50 degrees.

Monday’s high was 70, with a low of 52.

Sunrise Tuesday is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:15 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 28 are a high of 51, with a low of 30.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1923. The record low was 11 in 1950.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the high was 53, with a low of 44.

