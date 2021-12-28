Ledger/LCJ blog 12-28-2021

Hello this is the Ledger/LCJ blog for 12-28-2021 on the latest news, sports and more.

It is still a little slow around Ledger/LCJ world headquarters, but we will figure out some way to get the paper out Thursday.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. This is the 361st day of 2021. There are three days left in the year.

The Poteau Police arrested Herlindo Urizar-Reyes (46, of Poteau) on a charge of accessory to felony in connection with the shooting of Wesley Lee McDaniel, 44 of Poteau.

Investigators are still working to identify and locate the shooter.

The LeFlore County Budget Board voted to table any action on increasing elected officials’ salaries until July 1, or until members get clearer directions from the state.

State law and a recent attorney general’s opinion apparently prevent officials from raising salaries until after they are elected or re-elected. Because terms are staggered, County Clerk Kelli Ford said the result would keep some officers from getting a raise for another four years, while those elected in two years would be making $7,400 more yearly than current officers.

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022.

The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending, and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and legislative leaders said Monday that despite record-high revenue available to spend next year, they expect most state agency budgets to remain flat.

Budget projections presented to the State Board of Equalization, a state panel led by Stitt, show there will be more than $10.3 billion available to spend for the fiscal year that begins July 1. But Stitt and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson said after the meeting they want to keep at least $2 billion in reserves. The Legislature last year appropriated about $8.3 billion and set aside more than $700 million in savings.

Howe’s girls lost their opening-round game to Norman in the Tournament of Champions quarterfinal Monday, 63-41.

Howe is back in action Tuesday at noon against Tulsa Washington, which took Classen’s place in the tournament because of coronavirus issues.

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning Tuesday in LeFlore County, with partly cloudy skies and wind gusts up to 46 mph possible.

The high will be 73 degrees, with a low of 50 degrees.

Monday’s high was 70, with a low of 52.

Sunrise Tuesday is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is 5:15 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 28 are a high of 51, with a low of 30.

Records for the date were a high of 79 in 1923. The record low was 11 in 1950.

On Dec. 28, 2020, the high was 53, with a low of 44.

Auther L. Vise, 81, of Wister passed away Saturday in Poteau, and was born Oct. 6, 1940 in Glendale.

Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at Maxey Cemetery in Wister.

On this date in history, in 2014, the war in Afghanistan, fought for 13 bloody years and still raging, came to a formal end with a quiet flag-lowering ceremony in Kabul that marked the transition of the fighting from U.S.-led combat troops to the country’s own security forces.

In 1832, John C. Calhoun became the first vice president of the United States to resign, stepping down because of differences with President Andrew Jackson.

In 1908, a major earthquake followed by a tsunami devastated the Italian city of Messina, killing at least 70,000 people.

In 1945, Congress officially recognized the Pledge of Allegiance.

In 1975, the “Hail Mary pass” entered the football lexicon as Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach tossed the ball to Drew Pearson for an improbable 50-yard touchdown with 24 seconds left to help the Cowboys come back to edge the Minnesota Vikings 17-14.

Five years ago: Film star Debbie Reynolds, who starred in “Singin’ in the Rain” and other Hollywood classics, died at age 84 a day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60.

