Bruno Neves death notice By Craig Hall | December 28, 2021

Bruno Neves, 44, of Republic, Missouri passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at the home of his father-in-law in Heavener. Bruno was the husband of Madison (Culpepper) Neves.

Services will be held in Missouri.