Ledger/LCJ blog 12-26-2021

Hello this is Craig Hall and this is the Ledger/LCJ blog for 12-26-2021 on the latest news, sports and more.

Thank you for checking us out and I hope you all had a great Christmas. We had several relatives come by. The food was good and the weather was beautiful.

Today is Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. This is the 359th day of 2021. There are 5 days left in the year.

Airlines continued to cancel hundreds of flights Saturday because of staffing issues tied to COVID-19, disrupting holiday celebrations during one of the busiest travel times of the year.

FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, noted nearly 1,000 canceled flights entering, leaving or inside the U.S. Saturday, up from 690 flights scrapped on Friday. Over 250 more flights were already canceled for Sunday. FlightAware does not say why flights are canceled.

In weather today, partly cloudy skies and warm again Sunday in LeFlore County with temperatures forecast to be a new record high and erase the previous record that is 99 years old

The high is forecast to be 76 degrees, with a low of 63 degrees.

Saturday’s high was 76, with a low of 44.

Sunrise Saturday is 7:25 a.m. Sunset is at 5:13 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 26 are a high of 51, and a low of 30.

Records for the date were a high of 75 in 1922. The record low was 4 in 1983.

On Dec. 26, 2020, the high was 65 with a low of 33.

On this date in history, in 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.

In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.

In 1996, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 93.

10 years ago Drew Brees set the NFL record for yards passing in a season and the New Orleans Saints clinched the NFC South title with a 45-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. (The passing record would be broken two years later by Denver’s Peyton Manning.)

We ask you to please check out today’s newsletter at heavenerledger.substack.com. If you like it, subscribe for only $5 a month or $50 a year.

Also, please share this with anybody you think might be interested.

If you or your business want to sponsor one of our sections, email craig@heavenerledger.com if you want to get started.

We need your help to increase our subscribers. We would like to have 1,000 for either our newsletter www.heavenerledger.substack.com or our e-edition at www.heavenerledger.com. Cost per month is less than a meal at any restaurant.

Your support of a locally owned and operated business is very important and appreciated.

To sponsor the Ledger/LCJ podcast or blog, email craig@heavenerledger.com