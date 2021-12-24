Ledger/LCJ blog 12-24-2021

Hello this is Craig Hall and this is the Ledger/LCJ blogt for 12-24-2021 on the latest news, sports and more.

Today is Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. This is the 357th day of 2021. There are 7 days left in the year.

Phoenix won its fifth straight game, beating the Oklahoma City Thunder 113-101 on Thursday night.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander had 29 points for the Thunder, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

The Thunder return home and host Oklahoma City Sunday.

In weather today, Partly cloudy skies and warm Friday for LeFlore County.

The high will be 75 degrees, with a low of 61 degrees. Wind gusts up to 18 mph are expected so the fire danger is high.

Thursday’s high was 66. The low was 56.

Sunrise Friday is 7:24 a.m. Sunset is 5:12 p.m.

Average temperatures for the date are a high of 51, and a low of 30.

Records for Dec. 24 are a high of 82 in 1955. The record low was 1 in 1983.

On Dec. 24, 2020, the high was 39 with a low of 26.

An Oklahoma sixth-grader was honored by law enforcement and school officials for his heroic actions not just once, but twice in the same day.

Earlier this month, Davyon Johnson used the Heimlich maneuver on a classmate who was choking on a bottle cap at his school in Muskogee. Later that same day, he helped a woman escape from a burning house, the Muskogee Phoenix reported.

Last week, Davyon was named an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments at the Muskogee Board of Education meeting

On this date in history, In 1809, legendary American frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson was born in Madison County, Kentucky.

In 1814, the United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the U.S. Senate.

In 1851, fire devastated the Library of Congress in Washington, D.C., destroying about 35,000 volumes.

In 1865, several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.

In 1992, President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.

In 1993, the Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, who blended Christian and psychiatric principles into a message of “positive thinking,” died in Pawling, New York, at age 95.

And one year ago: California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed coronavirus cases.

