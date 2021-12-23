Ledger/LCJ blog 12-23-2021

Hello men, women and children, here is the eagerly anticipated Ledger/LCJ blog for 12-23-2021.

Today is Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021. This is the 356th day of 2021. There are 8 days left in the year.

On Wednesday, at approximately 2:07 p.m., Poteau Police and Leflore County EMS were dispatched on a call of a collision between a motor vehicle and a train in the city limits of Poteau.

A 24-year-old male driver of a Fed Ex truck was westbound on Bird Avenue. from South Railroad Street to Airport Road. As the Fed Ex truck was crossing the railroad tracks, it was struck by a southbound Kansas City Southern.

Oklahoma health officials announced Tuesday that they’ve detected the state’s first confirmed case of the omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health didn’t release any information about where the case originated or whether the person was vaccinated.

The variant’s appearance in the state had been expected as it has been spreading throughout the United States.

President Joe Biden, along with progressive and moderate Democrats, appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative.

In the days since the West Virginia lawmaker gave a thumbs down on the package, delivering a stunning blow to months of negotiations on Biden’s agenda, Democrats of the left and center have joined the White House in attempting to salvage the social services and climate change bill.

In sports, the Howe girls will take part in Oklahoma’s biggest basketball tournament as the Lady Lions play Norman 9 a.m. Monday at the 56th annual Tournament of Champions at the BOK Center in Tulsa.

Howe is a Class 2A team while Norman is in Class 6A. The winner of the Howe and Norman game plays the Classen and Lincoln Christian winner Tuesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his second career triple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 108-94 on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma defeated road-weary Alcorn State 72-48 Wednesday night, shooting a season-best 60%.

In weather, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning, before partly cloudy skies later in the day.

The high will be 66 degrees, with a low of 58 degrees as temperatures continue to rise heading into the weekend.

Wednesday’s high was 57, with a low of 29.

Sunrise Thursday is 7:24 a.m. Sunset is 5:12 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 23 are a high of 52, and a low of 31 so we will easily top that today.

Records for the date were a high of 75 in 1931, and a low of -6 in 1963.

On Dec. 23, 2020, the high was 64, with a low of 32.

On the county calendar for today:

Kiwanis Club meets noon at Western Sizzlin’

Heavener VFW bingo 6 p.m. Highway 59 North

Wister Lake lights on the island.

If you or your organization has an event coming up and would like it added to the calendar, please email craig@heavenerledger.com.

Private services will be held at a later date for Harley David Summers, 82 of Bokoshe. Cremation is under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

On this date in history, in 1783, George Washington resigned as commander in chief of the Continental Army and retired to his home at Mount Vernon, Virginia.

In 1788, Maryland passed an act to cede an area “not exceeding ten miles square” for the seat of the national government; about two-thirds of the area became the District of Columbia.

In 1928, the National Broadcasting Company set up a permanent, coast-to-coast network.

In 1941, during World War II, American forces on Wake Island surrendered to the Japanese.

In 1948, former Japanese premier Hideki Tojo and six other Japanese war leaders were executed in Tokyo.

In 1968, 82 crew members of the U.S. intelligence ship Pueblo were released by North Korea, 11 months after they had been captured.

In 1997, a federal jury in Denver convicted Terry Nichols of involuntary manslaughter and conspiracy for his role in the Oklahoma City bombing, declining to find him guilty of murder.

