Ledger/LCJ blog 12-22-2021

Today is Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. This is the 356th day of 2021. There are 9 days left in the year.

Purchase of an air ionization system for the LeFlore County Courthouse was approved Monday by county commissioners.

Commissioners voted to use funds from the county’s share of American Rescue Plan Act money to pay for the purification systems. The price is approximately $80,000.

Absentee ballot applications are now available for the 2022 Election Year.

If you received absentee ballots by mail in 2021 and would like to continue receiving ballots by mail, you will need to complete a new absentee ballot application for 2022. You can request absentee ballots using the OK Voter Portal. Absentee ballot applications are also available for download on the State Election Board website or by contacting your County Election Board.

U.S. population growth dipped to its lowest rate since the nation’s founding during the first year of the pandemic as the coronavirus curtailed immigration, delayed pregnancies and killed hundreds of thousands of U.S. residents, according to figures released Tuesday.

The United States grew by only 0.1%, with an additional 392,665 added to the U.S. population from July 2020 to July 2021, bringing the nation’s count to 331.8 million people, according to population estimates released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement.

Biden, responding to reporters’ questions Tuesday at the White House, joked that he holds no grudges against the conservative West Virginia senator whose rejection of the social services and climate change bill stunned Washington just days ago.

In weather, Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend in LeFlore County.

We will have partly cloudy skies Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees and a low of 38 degrees.

Temperatures will be in the high-70s by this weekend, so no white Christmas for you.

Tuesday’s high was 57 with a low of 29.

Sunrise Wednesday with 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 5:11 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 23 are a high of 52, and a low of 31.

Records for the date were a high of 75 in 1933. The record low was -1 in1983.

One year ago, on Dec. 22, 2020, the high was 68, and the low was 36

On the county calendar for today: Memorial service for Clifton Dalton is Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the family home, 26864 South Ross Road in Cameron. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service in Poteau.

Funeral service for Herbert Cooper 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Reverend Howard Jeffery officiating.

Wister Lake lights on the island.

On this date in history, On Dec. 22, 2010, President Barack Obama signed a law allowing gays for the first time in history to serve openly in America’s military, repealing the “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy.

In 1941, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill arrived in Washington for a wartime conference with President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, U.S. Brig. Gen. Anthony C. McAuliffe rejected a German demand for surrender, writing “Nuts!” in his official reply.

Today’s birthdays include Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton is 77; Former ABC News anchor Diane Sawyer is 76; Baseball All-Star Steve Garvey is 73; and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, is 51.

