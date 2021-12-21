Ledger/LCJ blog 12-21-2021

Hello and welcome to the Ledger/LCJ blog for today.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. This is the 355th day of 2021. There are 10 days left in the year. Winter arrives at 9:59 a.m.

Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron’s share of infections in only one week.

President Joe Biden plans to announce 500 million free rapid tests for Americans, increased support for hospitals under strain and a redoubling of vaccination and boosting efforts.

In a speech scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, Biden is announcing major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival of the fast-spreading omicron variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists.

In a major step to fight climate change, the Biden administration is raising vehicle mileage standards to significantly reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases.

A final rule being issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026 — 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency in August.

Muldrow swept a pair of NOAA games at Poteau Monday night.

Muldrow’s girls won the opener, 44-23, before the Bulldogs edged Poteau’s boys, 49-46, in the second game.

Both Poteau teams are 1-4 and play again at Heavener Jan. 3. Muldrow’s girls are 5-3 and the boys are 5-4.

Dean Odom led Poteau’s boys with 12 points and Champ Downs added 10.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 23 points, Josh Giddey added 19 points and 11 assists, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Memphis Grizzlies 102-99 Monday night.

Tulsa overcame a rocky start to defeat Old Dominion, 30-17, in the Myrtle Beach Bowl Monday.

In weather, Partly cloudy skies for Tuesday in LeFlore County. A dense fog warning is in effect.

The high will be 55 degrees, with a low of 28 degrees.

Monday’s high was 41, with a low of 28.

Sunrise Tuesday is 7:23 a.m. Sunset is 5:10 p.m.

Average temperatures for Dec. 21 are a high of 52. The average low is 31.

Records for the date were a high of 74 in 1949. The record low was 10 in 1951.

On Dec. 21, 2020, the high was 66 with a low of 34.

In the county calendar for today:

Funeral service for Natha Robinson 2 p.m. Tuesday at Poteau Valley Baptist Church, with burial to follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

Funeral services for Patricia Naylor 10 a.m. Tuesday at Evans Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Reichert Cemetery. She passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Poteau, and was born March 8, 1939 in Reichert.

Funeral services for Betty Jane Seaton, 90, of Spiro, are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

She passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Feb. 24, 1931 in Poteau.

Funeral service for Herbert Cooper, 55 of Spiro is at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mallory-Martin Funeral Home Chapel in Spiro, with Reverend Howard Jeffery officiating.

On this date in history, On Dec. 21, 1988, 270 people were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a Pam Am Boeing 747 over Lockerbie, Scotland, sending wreckage crashing to the ground.

In 1620, Pilgrims aboard the Mayflower went ashore for the first time at present-day Plymouth, Massachusetts.

In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman concluded their “March to the Sea” as they captured Savannah, Georgia.

In 1891, the first basketball game, devised by James Naismith, is believed to have been played at the International YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts. (The final score of this experimental game: 1-0.)

In 1945, U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton, 60, died in Germany, 12 days after being seriously injured in a car accident.

In 1968, Apollo 8 was launched on a mission to orbit the moon.

In 1969, Vince Lombardi coached his last football game as his team, the Washington Redskins, lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 20-10.

Today’s birthdays include talk show host Phil Donahue is 86’; actor Samuel L. Jackson is 73; International Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert is 67; and actor-comedian Ray Romano is 64.

