Shockley Auto Blast from the past 12-20-2021

The daily blast from the past is sponsored by Shockley Auto Sales in Poteau.

Every day we try to show a picture of people, places or events from Heavener and the surrounding area.

If you would like to submit a photo, please email craig@heavenerledger.com

Heavener’s Luke Culpepper drives for a basket in a game against Hartshorne in 2012.

If you enjoy the Ledger or LCJ, please subscribe to our newsletter HERE and get our daily newsletter with the best news, sports and more in LeFlore County.