Patricia Naylor, 82, of Heavener, passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Poteau, and was born March 8, 1939 in Reichert to Walter and Beulah (Nobles) Naylor.

Services are 10 a.m. Tuesday at Evans Chapel of Memories. Burial will follow at Reichert Cemetery.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.