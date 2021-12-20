Service set for Betty Jane Seaton

SPIRO – Funeral services for Betty Jane Seaton, 90, of Spiro, are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Chapel of Memories in Poteau with Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow at the Oakland Cemetery in Poteau.

She passed away Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and was born Feb. 24, 1931 in Poteau to R.W. and Zelma (Ray) Huggins.

