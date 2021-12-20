NBA postpones 5 more games

By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off were three Sunday games: Cleveland at Atlanta, Denver at Brooklyn and New Orleans at Philadelphia. Also shelved were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

Read the full story on our daily newsletter HERE. Subscribe to the Ledger/LCJ newsletter for only $5 a month or $50 a year and get more.